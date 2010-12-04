November ISM Services Comes In Ahead Of Expectations 55.0

The number:



Decent number. ISM Services up to 55 vs. 54.3 last month, and 54.5 expectations.

The early decline is now totally erased.

Background: Well, after the really mediocre jobs report, the non-manufacturing ISM services report offers the opportunity for some salvation. Analysts are looking for a number of 54.5, which is just up from the 54.3 last month. Note that earlier in the week manufacturing ISM came in at 56.6, which was basically right in line with expectations, but not the lights-out report a lot of folks were expecting.

