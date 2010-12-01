You Should Be Getting Excited About Today's November ISM Report

Are you excited yet for the big November ISM report? You should be.



Remember, it was the August ISM report on September 1 that spurred a huge rally, when everyone was forecasting double dip.

This will give a crucial look into how Q4 is shaping up on the manufacturing front. It will either confirm or reject the really good data coming from surveys like the Chicago PMI, the Philly Fed, and the Dallas Fed.

Analysts are looking for a reading of 56.5 vs. 56.9 last month.

We’ll be covering LIVE at 10:00 AM. Bring your own popcorn.

