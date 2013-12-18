CONSUMER PRICES UNCHANGED

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson People shop at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. This year, Black Friday starts earlier than ever, with some retailers opening early on Thanksgiving evening. About 140 million people were expected to shop over the four-day weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

Headline consumer prices were unchanged in November, the BLS says.

Expectations were for a gain of 0.1%.

Ex-food and energy, inflation climbed 0.2% versus expectations of 0.1%.

Full release »

Year-over-year, headline inflation rose 1.2% versus expectations of 1.3% and 1.0% prior.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets today, and we’ll learn the outcome of the meeting tomorrow. Today’s figure shows inflation is practically non-existent.

Here’s teh chart for the past 12 months.

Click here for updates »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.