Housing Starts Come In Better Than Expected, Still Dismal

Headline Number: 555,000 annualized for November



Expectations: 550,000 annualized

Background: Housing starts plunged in October to 519,000, an 18 month low. The market continues to be depressed due to a backlog of unsold homes in the system.

The detail, from the Census Bureau:

BUILDING PERMITS

Privately-owned housing units authorised by building permits in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 530,000. This is 4.0 per cent (±2.9%) below the revised October rate of 552,000 and is 14.7 per cent (±1.7%) below the November 2009 estimate of 621,000.

Single-family authorizations in November were at a rate of 416,000; this is 3.0 per cent (±1.0%) above the revised October figure of 404,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 94,000 in November.

HOUSING STARTS

Privately-owned housing starts in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 555,000. This is 3.9 per cent (±12.0%)* above the revised October estimate of 534,000, but is 5.8 per cent (±12.0%)* below the November 2009 rate of 589,000.

Single-family housing starts in November were at a rate of 465,000; this is 6.9 per cent (±13.5%)* above the revised October figure of 435,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 72,000.

HOUSING COMPLETIONS

Privately-owned housing completions in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 513,000. This is 14.1 per cent (±10.9%) below the revised October estimate of 597,000 and is 39.6 per cent (±8.6%) below the November 2009 rate of 850,000.

Single-family housing completions in November were at a rate of 436,000; this is 10.1 per cent (±11.6%)* below the revised October rate of 485,000. The November rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 73,000.

Check out why Bill Ackman thinks now is the time to buy a house >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.