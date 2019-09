Can’t wait for the November Case-Shiller report? Altos Research is out with its November data, and it shows a decline in every market (except Miami). California, which had been going up in their report, is backsliding. Read more market commentary at the Altos Research blog.



Altos Research Real-Time Housing Report – December 2009 –

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.