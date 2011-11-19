A Satellite Tour Of America's Foreclosure Wastelands

Photo: Hotpads.com

Foreclosures are picking up around the country as banks recover from the robosigning scandal.



Last month’s foreclosures spiked to an 11-month high, with 77,733 homeowners receiving a first-time default notice.

America’s foreclosure crisis could be less than halfway over, with 8.3 per cent of mortgages made from 2004-2008 at immediate, serious risk of default, according to the centre for Responsible Lending.

RealtyTrac provided Business Insider with exclusive data on the number of homes that have received foreclosure notices so far this year. To visualise the crisis we used maps from Hot Pads (purple dots represent foreclosed homes on the market).

