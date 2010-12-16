BIG Jump In November Factory Production And Capacity Utilization

The number:



Industrial production grew 0.4% and capacity utilization hit 75.2%, which was better than expected.

Markets are still headed a bit lower, but this clearly adds to the “recovery” data points.

The below chart is from last month, but you can see where it’s going (hint: it continues the “v”).

The full data is here. Note that a big gain was seen in utilities, which were a laggard last time. So that’s a wash.

Background: Industrial production is expected to come in at 0.3%, and capacity utilization is expected to jump to 75% vs. 74.8%.

Capacity utilization is another factor that would create inflationary pressure if it got too high.

