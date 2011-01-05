November Factory Orders Rise 0.7% Beating Expectations

Gregory White

Headline Number: 0.7% growth

Expectations: 0.3% growth

Analysis: Big beat for November factory orders, coming in at 0.7%. October’s orders were also revised higher to a negative 0.7%. from a negative 0.9%.

Another data point showing improvement in U.S. manufacturing and production.

Markets have been sliding lower since the open this morning, so don’t read too much into the impact of the factory orders number.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.