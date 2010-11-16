A Deep Dive Into The Bizarre And Disastrous Empire State Manufacturing Index

The headline numbers release this morning from the New York Fed regarding manufacturing in New York were ugly. The survey plunged 27 points to -11.1 thanks to a collapse in new orders.



Other internals slumped as well.

And yet, that wasn’t the whole story. Respondents to the survey were actually much more optimistic about the medium-term (six months) than they were last month.

Bear in mind that each measure uses a diffusion index — i.e., the number represents the difference between respondents who see things getting better and who see things getting worse. Thus, if 70% of respondents see things going up, and 30% see them going down, the index would be at 40.

