BOOM: DURABLE GOODS ORDERS SURGE 0.7%, CRUSHING EXPECTATIONS

UPDATE:



HUGE number.

Durable goods orders crush expectations, rising 0.7%.

That’s well above 0.3% that was expected.

Excluding transportation, durable goods rose 1.6% vs. expectations of a decline of 0.2%.

The key thing you need to realise is that this was supposed to be bad, because everyone is supposed to be paralysed due to pre-Cliff fears. And that’s not happening.

ORIGINAL POST: A big number is coming up: Durable Goods Orders for November.

The consensus is for growth of 0.3%. That compares to a flat reading last month.

Durable goods is always a volatile number, but because people are worried about a pre-Cliff investment freeze, this number is being watched closely.

Excluding transportation, a decline of 0.2% is expected.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

