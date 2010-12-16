No Deflation, No Inflation: CPI Comes In Right On The Money At 0.1%

The number:



Well, a little light on the headline, and right on the money in terms of the core.

Not a huge change in the markets.

Background: Analysts are looking 0.2% on the headline, and 0.1% on the core. The core is really the one to watch, since that registered a big fat, almost-deflationary goose-egg. Bernanke is desperate to turn that around, and the market clearly expects it to.

Also bear in mind that PPI came in at 0.8%, so to the extent that end prices don’t follow, it means that margins are getting whacked.

