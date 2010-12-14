This Is The Ship Bernanke Is Desperate To Turn Around, And We'll Soon Learn If He Pulled It Off

The big economic event of the week is the Wednesday CPI. Analysts are looking for 0.1% on the core, which would be a rebound from the sub-0.1% reading from October, which was the all time lowest ever.



Inflation expectations are clearly rising. The question is: what about actual inflation itself?

