BOOM: CONSUMER CREDIT JUMPS $16 BILLION

Sam Ro

Total outstanding consumer credit jumped 7% to $1.910 trillion in November.

This is a gain of $16.04 billion.

Economists estimated that consumer credit would climb by $12.75 billion.

Revolving debt (e.g. credit cards) climbed by 1.1 per cent, while non-revolving debt (e.g. car loans) jumped 9.6 per cent.

Here’s a historical look at the numbers.

consumer credit

Photo: Federal Reserve

