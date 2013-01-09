BOOM: CONSUMER CREDIT JUMPS $16 BILLION

Total outstanding consumer credit jumped 7% to $1.910 trillion in November.



This is a gain of $16.04 billion.

Economists estimated that consumer credit would climb by $12.75 billion.

Revolving debt (e.g. credit cards) climbed by 1.1 per cent, while non-revolving debt (e.g. car loans) jumped 9.6 per cent.

Here’s a historical look at the numbers.

Photo: Federal Reserve

