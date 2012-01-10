CONSUMER CREDIT EXPLODES HIGHER BY $20.3 BILLION IN NOVEMBER

Photo: Images_of_Money / Flickr

MONSTER NUMBER.Consumer credit jumped by $20 billion in November.



That’s well ahead of the $7 billion that was expected, the $7.6 billion from the month previously, and in fact, according to Dow Jones, it’s the biggest expansion in a decade.

Revolving credit in November grew at a blistering 8.5% rate. Nonrevolving grew by over 10%.

Wow!

The full announcement an be found here.

Here are the full tables.

