Construction Spending Hits The Highest Levels Since March 2009

Construction spending climbed 1% month-over-month in November. This beat expectations for a 0.6% monthly rise.

Construction spending hit the highest levels since 2009.

On an annual basis, construction spending was up 5.9%.

Meanwhile, October’s reading was revised up to show a 0.9% monthly rise.

A breakdown showed that total residential spending was up 1.7% on the month and 16% on the year.

Private residential spending was up 1.9% on the month and 16.6% on the year. Meanwhile, public residential construction was down a whopping 6.4% on the month and 13.4% on the year.

Homebuilder confidence surged to 58 in December but economists are expecting home prices to cool going forward.

