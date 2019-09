The number:



Analysts were looking for 59.6. It’s also ahead of the 60.6 we got in October.

It’s the highest level since April 2005.

The full publication will be found here.

Background: A little taster ahead of tomorrow’s big November ISM report… The November Chicago PMI is expected to come in at 59.6 compared to 60.6.

