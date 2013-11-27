Fox News Destroys Competitors In November Ratings

Fox News triumphed in the cable news ratings battle in November, grabbing more total day and primetime viewers than its two rival competitors — CNN and MSNBC — combined.

It marks the 143rd consecutive month that Fox News has come out on top, and it ranked second in all of cable for the month of November — behind only ESPN. It featured the top 14 programs in all of cable news.

In primetime, Fox was down 21% in total viewers and 41% in the key 25-54 age demographic from last November — when the presidential election boosted numbers. That marked the lowest decline — both CNN and MSNBC were down more than 50% in both categories in primetime.

Some highlights for the network: “Special Report” with Bret Baier and “The Five” had their highest-rated months of the year; Megyn Kelly’s new show, “The Kelly File,” was up 30% in total viewers vs. 2013 to date, and “MediaBuzz,” Howard Kurtz’s new show, is up 73% in the key demo from Week 1 to Week 12 of the show.

MSNBC finished in second while CNN finished in third, as it posted its lowest numbers in both total viewers and the key demo since August 2012. “New Day” had its worst month since its launch in June, down 46% and 29%, respectively, from “Early Start” last November. One bright spot was Anderson Cooper’s show, which was up 25% — and 26% in the demo.

Here are the ratings for November, via Nielsen:

TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,201,000 total viewers — down 18%; (248,000 in 25-54 — down 30%)

CNN: 335,000 total viewers — down 48%; (100,000 in 25-54 — down 59%)

MSNBC: 401,000 total viewers — down 45%; (124,000 in 25-54 — down 52%)

HLN: 213,000 total viewers — down 7%; (81,000 in 25-54 — down 14%)

PRIMETIME 8-11PM/ET

FNC: 2,011,000 total viewers — down 21% (338,000 in 25-54 — down 41%)

CNN: 481,000 total viewers — down 54%; (153,000 in 25-54 — down 62%)

MSNBC: 645,000 total viewers — down 50%; (190,000 in 25-54 — down 57%)

HLN: 278,000 total viewers — down 2%; (90,000 in 25-54 — down 17%)

