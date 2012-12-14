RETAIL SALES RISE 0.3%

Teens shop in Fargo, North Dakota on Black Friday.

Photo: Chris Franz/Getty Images

UPDATE: November advance retail sales figures are out.Click here for updates >



The headline number rose 0.3 per cent versus expectations 0.5 per cent.

Retail sales growth less autos was flat, as expected.

Retail sales growth ex autos and gas rose 0.7 per cent versus expectations of 0.4 per cent.

Retail sales “control group” was up 0.5 per cent versus expectations of 0.3 per cent.

ORIGINAL: Up at 8:30 AM ET are the advance retail sales figures for the month of November.

Economists expect sales to post 0.5 per cent growth in November after declining 0.3 per cent in October.

We will have the data LIVE at 8:30 AM. Click here for updates >

