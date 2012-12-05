SLIGHT MISS: ADP JOBS REPORT FALLS TO 118K

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

UPDATE:Slight miss…



118K is just below expectations of 125K, and below last month’s 158K.This is not a huge number for markets, and the deviation from expectations isn’t that big, so it’s unlikely to matter much.

The full report is here, and there’s a bunch of fancy charts.

This chart shows the employment breakdown by industry.

The negative direction of manufacturing jobs is notable.

———-

ORIGINAL POST: The ADP jobs report at 8:15 AM ET: The survey calls for 125K new jobs. Last month was 158K.

It is a preview of Friday’s jobs report, though there are two reasons why it will differ. One is that it only affects private sector payrolls. The other is that it’s unlikely to be affected Sandy because of how it tabulates payrolls.

We’ll have the number here live.

