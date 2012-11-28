The Most Important Chart In Europe Has Had A Very Good Week

It’s been a little while since we’ve talked about it, but the Spanish 2-Year bond yield (what we’ve dubbed the most important chart in Europe) has been on a nice run lately, coming close to its lows of the year.
As you can see here, it’s had a good week.
Photo: Bloomberg
Here’s a longer term.
Photo: Bloomberg
Meanwhile, the Italian 10-year, another closely watched number, has seen its yield fall to its lowest levels since Summer.
