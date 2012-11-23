Some Greek Headlines Are Giving The Market A Lift

Acropolis

A few headlines are helping to make markets tick up.US futures are in the green.



According to Reuters, the ECB is close to forgoing $9 billion in future profits on Greek debt, which would amount to the public sector taking some hits for the first time.

Also a buyback of Greek debt is more likely. It’s nothing huge, and there’s still no absolute final deal, but something seems to be materialising.

