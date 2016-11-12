The latest New Yorker cover gives an ominous glimpse into Trump's presidency

The New Yorker cover for the November 21 issue has been released following President-elect Donald Trump’s election win on Tuesday, featuring a colossal brick wall.

The illustration, by Bob Staake, not only provides a sinister glimpse at one of Trump’s most infamous campaign promises, but also captures the resounding shock many Americans received Tuesday night after Trump’s stunning upset victory.

“When we first received the results of the election, we felt as though we had hit a brick wall, full force,” art editor Françoise Mouly wrote on the website.

New Yorker editor-in-chief David Remnick has been a vigorous critic of Trump, and lamented the impact his victory will have on Americans’ civil liberties, the Supreme Court, and the newly emboldened Republican-controlled Congress.

“The election of Donald Trump to the Presidency is nothing less than a tragedy for the American republic, a tragedy for the Constitution, and a triumph for the force, at home and abroad, of nativism, authoritarianism, misogyny, and racism,” he wrote.

