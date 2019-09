On Wednesday we noted that the market could be characterised in three words: Another opening fade.



Well, that’s the deal again today.

We were up briefly in the morning, but stocks are now tumbling. S&P off 0.55%.

Here’s a 5-day chart.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

