It's 11:11 On 11/11/11: Here Are Our Wishes For 11 Stars

Photo: Shuttershock

Pretty much every celestial body in the heavens is aligned right now, because it’s 11:11 on 11/11/11.Primo wishing time.



As such, we figured we’d share our wishes for some of our favourite stars. The interesting ones.

Please, friends — stay sane, get straight and keep giving us material to write about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.