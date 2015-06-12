10 novels that will make you smarter about business

When we talk about “business books,” we’re typically referring to works of nonfiction.

But if you’re looking to learn about leadership, entrepreneurship, or career development, there’s no reason to limit your browsing to one section of the bookstore. Some of the most memorable and inspiring lessons on these topics come from fiction.

Think tales of a failed consultant who travels the world to pitch his product; an aspiring journalist who answers to a tyrannical editor; and a group of boys who create their own society after getting stranded on a deserted island.

No matter your passion or profession, these stories will entertain while teaching you about business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.