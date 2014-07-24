Finally, A Novel About People Tweeting About Writing Their Novels

In late 2011, New York-based programmer and musician Corey Arcangel started a Twitter account to retweet people sharing posts about “working on their novels.” Flip to two and a half years later and Arcangel is publishing his own novel composed of only the best tweets from the world’s future novelists.

The book, “Working On My Novel” will be published by Penguin Books on July 31, available in paperback or e-book. You can preorder it on Amazon for $US10. Its 144 pages are made up entirely of tweets, all of which Arcangel asked for permission from their authors.

On the project’s website, Arcangel writes, “Exploring the extremes of making art, from satisfaction and even euphoria to those days or nights when nothing will come, it’s the story of what it means to be a creative person, and why we keep on trying.”

Arcangel has practice calling out our weird social media habits. The author/coder runs a blog called “Sorry I Haven’t Posted,” which, you guessed it, re-blogs other blogs that feature that popular phrase.

Here’s some recent tweets from @WrknOnMyNovel











Kanye has inspired me to start working on my novel again, thank you Kanye

— Gravity’s Alec (@AlecButModarn) March 16, 2014

Been working on my novel….. Too many ideas running thru my head! Lol

— Natalie Best (@natbestenbreur) March 19, 2014

Late night working on my novel. I’m determined to finish it this year. Full speed ahead.

— shay cleckley (@1educatedworld) July 13, 2014

Working on my novel “Fears Of The Unexpected.”

— ♥♥Mateus Ward Fan♥♥ (@schroer_schroer) July 13, 2014

working on my novel ;-) #Literally

— Working On My Novel (@WrknOnMyNovel) October 3, 2013

