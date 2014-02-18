This Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Is As Thin As A Piece Of Paper

A company called Novalia has created a wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s paper thin — it’s made out of photo paper and conductive ink, reports Technabob.

A regular QWERTY keyboard layout is printed in conductive ink that goes on top of a proprietary electronic sensor that generates the actual letters that would be associated with each key press exactly as if it were a standard keyboard.

The device is so low-impact that it can run for up to nine months on a regular watch battery. It’s not yet for sale and may never be, but it’s an impressive demonstration of what can be done with ink, paper, and circuits.

Check out the video below to see it in action.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

