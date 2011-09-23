A Writer Compared Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open Victory Against Roger Federer To Jesus Prevailing Over Satan

Photo: CBS

Facing match point against Roger Federer in the U.S. Open semifinals, Novak Djokovic’s divine return and heavenly comeback will go down in tennis history.It was simply godlike.



At least that’s one writer’s belief, after comparing Federer’s stunned disbelief to that of which “Satan found himself in when Jesus showed up at his doorstep.”

Djokovic “joked” Federer – the opposite of choked – that fateful day. But it wasn’t the first time in biblical history this happened.

“That cunning serpent thought He had pulled one over on the Almigty,” say Dan Delzell in the Christian Post. “As Satan was just starting to find out, he was the loser who had choked and Jesus had “joked” by hitting the biggest shot this universe will ever witness.”

To be fair to Jesus, his “joke” remains supreme.

“The match between Djokovic and Federer in New York was quite a spectacle, but it was nothing compared to Christ’s victory over sin and death and Satan.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.