12 strange habits that make Novak Djokovic the most interesting man in tennis

Novak Djokovic is currently the No. 1 tennis player in the world, and the highest-ranked men’s player on our list of the most dominant athletes alive.
And he might also be the quirkiest.
From eating the grass at Wimbledon to handing out chocolates to the media, Djokovic’s definitely a colourful person — who happens to be the best in the world at his sport.
He's inseparable from his pet poodle Pierre. When Pierre wasn't allowed in Wimbledon in 2011, a source told the Telegraph, 'Whenever he can he takes the dog with him, he is genuinely upset. For him this is a very serious issue.'
He talks to himself while he plays, and once yelled out loud in Serbian, 'Now you all will s**k my d***.' Recently, he yelled at a ball boy who startled him during the Miami Open. He later apologised for the incident.
He bounces the ball up to two dozen times on every serve. In 2008, an infuriated opponent even turned his back to Novak as he bounced the ball.
He tends to feign injury if he gets down in big matches, and has been accused of pretending to be hurt by multiple opponents. Recently, his antics at the 2015 Australian Open landed him under speculation of faking an injury during his match against Andy Murray.
He likes to troll the crowd, including the time he ripped American Andy Roddick after beating him in New York City.
He stopped eating gluten, dairy and certain types of tomatoes, and instantly became the best player in the world.
He used to impersonate fellow players, including Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Maria Sharapova. He even did one of his coach, Boris Becker.
Here's his best Sharapova impersonation:
(video provider='youtube' id='YB0mzl2tJEQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
He's obsessed with dancing, in all forms. He even attributed his dance moves to helping him defeat Andrey Golubev at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships earlier this year.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/521d094969bedd020f3a6b8c/novak-djokovic-lawnmower.gif' alt='Novak djokovic lawnmower' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/521d094969bedd020f3a6b8c-1200/image.jpg')
Source: ATP World Tour
During press conferences, he's been known to stop talking and distribute chocolate to the media, a habit he refers to as his 'little tradition.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.