11 Strange Habits That Make Novak Djokovic The Most Interesting Man In Tennis

Novak Djokovic isn’t as revered among tennis fans as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

But he has more personality than those two legendary players combined.

From his strange eating habits to his love of dancing, Novak is the rarest of athletes — a colourful person who happens to be the best in the world at his sport.

