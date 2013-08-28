11 Strange Habits That Make Novak Djokovic The Most Interesting Man In Tennis

Tony Manfred
Novak djokovic drinking waterClive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic isn’t as revered among tennis fans as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

But he has more personality than those two legendary players combined.

From his strange eating habits to his love of dancing, Novak is the rarest of athletes — a colourful person who happens to be the best in the world at his sport.

He only drinks warm water. He says cold water inhibits blood flow.

He always eats grass at Wimbledon. He says it tastes like sweat.

He's inseparable from his pet poodle Pierre. When Pierre wasn't allowed in Wimbledon, a source told the Telegraph, 'Whenever he can he takes the dog with him, he is genuinely upset. For him this is a very serious issue.'

He talks to himself while he plays, and once yelled out loud in Serbian, 'Now you all will s**k my d***.'

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/521d041069bedd4f013a6b8f/novak-djokovic-yelling.gif' alt='Novak djokovic yelling' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

via @cjzero

He bounces the ball up to a dozen times on every serve. In 2008, an infuriated opponent even turned his back to Novak as he bounced the ball.

He tends to feign injury if he gets down in big matches, and has been accused of pretending to be hurt by multiple opponents.

He likes to troll the crowd, including the time he ripped American Andy Roddick after beating him in New York City.

Watch the video:

(video provider='youtube' id='jLkZ4GMBOHM' size='xlarge' align='center')

He stopped eating gluten, dairy and certain types of tomatoes, and instantly became the best player in the world.

Impersonating fellow players is a part of his comedy routine. He does a Rafael Nadal and a Serena Williams impression.

Novak as Serena

He furtively eats bananas during changeovers.

He's obsessed with dancing, in all forms.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/521d094969bedd020f3a6b8c/novak-djokovic-lawnmower.gif' alt='Novak djokovic lawnmower' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

via Timothy Burke

BONUS: There was a rumour that he bought the world's entire supply of donkey cheese, which would have been amazing. But it turned out to not be true.

