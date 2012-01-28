Novak Djokovic's Girlfriend Is Seriously Intense And We Love It

Photo: Screenshot from ESPN

Novak Djokovic is one lucky guy.He’s heading to the Australian Open finals to take on Nadal this weekend and his longtime girlfriend Jelena Ristic will be there cheering him on.



And when we say cheering him on, we don’t mean just sitting in the stands clapping.

Ristic gets really intense and excited during the matches, jumping up and down, shaking her fists, clapping, and biting her lip when things aren’t going well.

We love it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.