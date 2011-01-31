Novak Djokovic Wins Australian Open And Great Britain's Grand Slam Drought Reaches 75 Years

Photo: totalsportsgallery.blogspot.com

Great Britain’s 75-year Grand Slam drought trudges onward.Britain’s Andy Murray fell to Novak Djokovic in straight sets – 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 – at Melbourne Park this morning. It was a relatively stress-free match for Djokovic, who adds the 2011 title to a resume that already includes the 2008 Australian Open Championship.



Much was made of Djokovic’s new training regimen leading up to the tournament. Asked what separates Federer and Nadal from the rest of the tennis pack last week, Djokovic said it was their physical fitness and stamina.

The Serb vowed to attain that level of fitness himself.

His victory over Federer in straight sets in the semi-final, was early proof that his training had paid off. Winning a championship in 86-degree heat is the confirmation.

But Djokovic still has a long way to go before he’s mentioned in the same breath as Federer and Nadal. Namely, he needs to prove he’s formidable on non-hardcourt surfaces as his only Grand Slam final appearances have come at the US and Australian Opens.

For Murray the question is whether the runner-up will ever break through and win a Slam. In his six years as a pro he’s reached three finals – the 2008 US Open, and the last two Australian Opens – but has yet to win a single set. On the one hand, the clock is ticking and many will doubt Murray’s game until he wins that elusive trophy.

But it’s certainly not unprecedented for repeated losers to eventually build a storied career. Andre Agassi also lost his first three Slam finals.

