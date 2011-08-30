NOVAK DJOKOVIC: My Success Has Nothing To Do With The Fact That I Sit In A Crazy $75,000 Egg-Shaped Muscle-Rehabilitator

Photo: totalsportsgallery.blogspot.com

Yesterday, we told you how Novak Djokovic sits in an egg three times a week to improve his fitness from a WSJ interview.But now, Djokovic came out and said the CVAC pod “had nothing to do with my success.”



Djokovic said he used the pod a couple of times last year, but he has not used it this year because he does not want to change his routine.

Djokovic also noted the machine is in New Jersey, and is hard to transport, so it would almost be impossible for him to use it on a daily basis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.