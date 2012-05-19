Novak Djokovic Mangled His Tennis Racket After Struggling Again In Rome

Novak Djokovic is quietly having a down year.



After winning three Grand Slams and losing just six matches all of last year, Novak has already lost four times in 2012.

Novak isn’t taking the struggles well. During a tough semifinal match against Juan Monaco at the ATP Rome, he smashed his racket into a twisted jumble of plastic. He lost the first set, but went on to win in three sets.

Here’s the video (via Outside The Boxscore):

A far cry from how he was feeling at the Aussie Open:

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

