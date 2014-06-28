Scary Moment At Wimbledon As Novak Djokovic Narrowly Avoided A Serious Shoulder Injury

There was a scary moment during the third round at Wimbledon when top-seeded Novak Djokovic slipped and jammed his arm on the ground.

The incident came against Gilles Simon with Djokovic cruising with a 2-0 lead in sets.



It was immediately clear that Djokovic was in a great deal of pain and clutching his shoulder.

When Djokovic slipped, he tried to brace his fall with his left hand, which appeared to jam his shoulder.



Djokovic’s coach, 3-time Wimbledon champ Boris Becker, was clearly concerned.

Amazingly, Djokovic had to walk off the court and remain unattended to for several minutes as he waited for a trainer.

The trainer finally did arrive and worked on Djokovic’s shoulder for several minutes.

Djokovic was able to remain in the match after a nearly 10-minute delay and went on to win the match. However, there is concern that the injury will affect the 2011 Wimbledon champion moving forward.

After the match, Djokovic said the muscle was very sore. However, there is no damage to the joint. Luckily, he has two days off now before his next match and hopefully will be 100% for his next match.

