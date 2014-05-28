Novak Djokovic Shares His Umbrella With A Ball Boy During A French Open Rain Delay

During a rain delay in his first-round match at the 2014 French Open, Novak Djokovic invited his ball boy to sit with him under his umbrella as they waited for the storm to pass. The delay last ten minutes, during which Djokovic swapped his racquet for the ball boy’s umbrella and offered him a drink, much to the amusement of the rain-soaked fans, who laughed and cheered along throughout.

Djokovic, the second-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, went on to the win the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Check out the moment below (video via Deadspin):

