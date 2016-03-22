Novak Djokovic says male tennis players should make more money because they draw higher ratings

Speaking with Brad Gilbert after his victory at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic said that men’s tennis players should “fight for more” money than women because they draw higher ratings than their female counterparts.

“Obviously it’s a very delicate situation,” Djokovic said. “Women deserve respect and admiration for what they are doing. You know, equal prize money was the main subject of the tennis world in the last seven, eight years. I have been through that process as well so I understand how much power and energy WTA and all the advocates for equal prize money have invested in order to reach that.”

“I applaud them for that, I honestly do. They fought for what they deserve and they got it. On the other hand I think that our men’s tennis world, ATP world, should fight for more because the stats are showing that we have much more spectators on the men’s tennis matches.”

Djokovic’s comments came after the tournament’s CEO Raymond Moore said women’s tennis players should “get on their knees” and thank the men’s players for growing tennis’ popularity.

Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and many others blasted Moore for his remarks, which Djokovic called “politically incorrect.”

Watch Djokovic’s full interview below:

