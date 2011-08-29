Novak Djokovic Sits Inside A $75,000 Egg To Improve His Fitness

Photo: Tim Schofield/Flickr

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is obviously in good shape, but he improves his fitness in some very unconventional ways.Djokovic climbs into a $75,000 CVAC Pod every day, and has been doing so since last year’s U.S. Open, according to the WSJ.



The machine is unique, it’s one of only 20 in the entire world, and it compresses the body’s muscles by using a computer-controlled valve and a vacuum pump to simulate high altitudes.

By just spending 20 minutes in the pod, three times a week, the company claims it can boost athletic performance by improving circulation, boosting red blood cells, and removing lactic acid that could cause muscle cramps.

Djokovic told the WSJ:

“I think it really helps—not with muscle but more with recovery after an exhausting set. It’s like a spaceship. It’s very interesting technology.”

We’ll have to see how Djokovic plays in the U.S. Open this week, if he has an all time best performance, we bet we’ll see a lot of athletes dropping the $75,000.

Here’s what the pod looks like:

