Novak Djokovic Wins The Most Amazing Mini-Tennis Point In History

In case you were wondering what Novak Djokovic was doing between the semi-finals of last year’s U.S. Open, when he beat Roger Federer after being two match points down, and the finals of last year’s U.S. Open, when he demolished Rafael Nadal, you have your answer:



He was playing mini-tennis in New Jersey.

The pros do this sometimes–it’s a good movement drill.

In this brand of mini tennis, players have to hit the ball in the air, and then bounce it on their side first. The ball has to land within the service boxes on the other side of the net.

So here’s Djokovic playing mini-tennis with another Serbian pro. The point that is perhaps the most amazing mini-tennis point in history starts at the 1-minute mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

