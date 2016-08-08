Novak Djokovic loses in major upset in Olympics singles match and bursts into tears while leaving the court

Olympics tennis had another major upset Sunday night as Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro knocked out Novak Djokovic in riveting straight sets.

It was the second straight Olympics Djokovic has failed to reach the finals.

Djokovic was emotional leaving the court, crying and shaking his head after another Olympics upset.

Throughout the match, Djokovic had trouble keeping up with Del Potro’s size and power. At 29, with four more years until the next Olympics, it may have been Djokovic’s best chance at a gold medal.

Djokovic, like the Williams sisters, can look forward to the U.S. Open. However, an Olympic gold still evades him.

