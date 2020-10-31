Novak Djokovic was embarrassed in straight sets by a player who has more losses in his career than wins

Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images Lorenzo Sonego delivered a stunning performance to take down Djokovic in straight sets while dropping just three games in the entire match.

Novak Djokovic â€” the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player â€” suffered a stunning loss in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open on Thursday.

It was just the third loss the Serbian has suffered on the year, and it came against an opponent who has lost more matches than he’s won over the course of his career.

Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images Lorenzo Sonego celebrates after defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Lorenzo Sonego delivered a stunning performance to take down Djokovic in straight sets while dropping just three games in the entire match. The 25-year-old Italian â€” who sits at 42nd in the ATP rankings â€” had never before defeated a player ranked in the top-10 prior to Thursday’s massive upset.

“For sure, it’s the best victory of my life,” Sonego said on the court after the match. “I played so, so good. I like this tournament. I like the conditions here. It’s amazing. I don’t know what to say.”

Sonego advanced to the main draw of the tournament as a “Lucky Loser” after losing in three sets in the final round of qualifiers, meaning that he was able to compete in the tournament as a result of another player’s withdrawal from the event. The Turin, Italy, native is the first such competitor to defeat the world’s top-ranked player in three years. He owns a 31â€”41 record since turning pro in 2013, but his big quarterfinal victory brought him one match closer to .500 and bumped him to 10-12 on the season.

Sonego the STUNNER ???? Lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego stuns Novak Djokovic out of Vienna, 6-2, 6-1. #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/CbZmTE3cMZ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 30, 2020

Sonego now advances to face either Grigor Dimitrov or Dan Evans in the semifinals of the Austrian-based event. He’s won just a single ATP singles tournament in his career.

