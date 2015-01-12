Novak Djokovic Has Launched A Social Media Campaign That Will Donate $2 To Charity For Every Post

ANZ and its new ambassador, number one seed Novak Djokovic, have launched a social media sharing campaign to raise money for local communities across the Asia Pacific region.

The premise of the online tennis rally is share a photo or video of yourself on social media, hitting a tennis ball, using the hashtag #rallyforgood and then tagging a friend to continue the rally.

ANZ will donate $2 for every ‘shot’ shared on public social media profiles, up to the value of $100,000.

The money raised will support local Asia Pacific community programs, including Tennis Australia’s ‘Tennis Cares’ scheme.

Djokovic, ANZ Group Managing Director Marketing and Innovation And CEO Global Wealth Joyce Phillips, Aussie tennis star Todd Woodbridge and ANZ CEO Australia Philip Chronican have kicked off the rally, sharing videos and photos from their twitter profiles.

The campaign commences today with a YouTube video featuring Novak Djokovic and will be supported with TV, radio and digital media. It will run throughout the Australian Open, officially closing on 1 February 2015.

The launch video can be found below.

