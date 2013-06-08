Novak Djokovic's Girlfriend Is The Most Intense Fan In Tennis

Novak’s Djokovic’s girlfriend Jelena Ristic is everything you want in a significant other.



She’s smart (she’s the director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation).

She’s beautiful (obviously).

And she LOVES tennis. At any Djokovic match, you’ll find Jelena in the crowd mirroring the rollercoaster of emotions that her boyfriend is going through on the court.

She cheers, cries, shouts, and gets stone silent with nervousness.

She doesn’t care if she’s making a funny face or blocking someone’s view while cheering. She just really wants Novak to win.

