Novak Djokovic's Girlfriend Is The Most Intense Fan In Tennis

Novak’s Djokovic’s girlfriend Jelena Ristic is everything you want in a significant other.

She’s smart (she’s the director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation).

She’s beautiful (obviously).

And she LOVES tennis. At any Djokovic match, you’ll find Jelena in the crowd mirroring the rollercoaster of emotions that her boyfriend is going through on the court.

She cheers, cries, shouts, and gets stone silent with nervousness.

She doesn’t care if she’s making a funny face or blocking someone’s view while cheering. She just really wants Novak to win.

She goes nuts during big matches

But she's more relaxed earlier in the tournaments

She's just waiting until someone challenges Novak

She even looks bored at times

The nerves set it once we get to the quarterfinals

Close match face!

She's a big-time cheerer

She cheers when no one else does

She's the most animated fan wherever she goes

She also has a brutal death stare

She is undeterred by rain

She may not like it

But she's a true fan

She also withstands the hot sun with a wide variety of hats

Hats of all shapes and sizes

Matches are a rollercoaster of emotions

Nerves

Excitement

Sadness

Desperation

Happiness

She high-fives

Woot!

She's a big hit off the court too

Belle of the ball

She stands out wherever she goes

The undisputed best fan in tennis

