Novak Djokovic's Girlfriend Is The Most Intense Fan In Tennis

Tony Manfred
Novak’s Djokovic’s girlfriend Jelena Ristic is everything you want in a significant other.
She’s smart (she’s the director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation).

She’s beautiful (obviously).

And she LOVES tennis. At any Djokovic match, you’ll find Jelena in the crowd mirroring the rollercoaster of emotions that her boyfriend is going through on the court.

She cheers, cries, shouts, and gets stone silent with nervousness.

She’s in New York this week for the U.S. Open. Expect some great reaction shots.

She goes nuts during big matches.

But she's more relaxed earlier in the tournaments.

She's just waiting until someone challenges Novak.

She even looks bored at times.

The nerves set in once we get to the quarterfinals.

Close match face!

She's a big-time cheerer.

She cheers when no one else does.

She's the most animated fan wherever she goes.

She also has a brutal death stare.

She is undeterred by rain.

She may not like it ...

... but she's a true fan

She also withstands the hot sun with a wide variety of hats.

Hats of all shapes and sizes.

Matches are a rollercoaster of emotions.

Nerves ...

... excitement

... sadness

... desperation

... happiness

She high-fives!

Woot!

She's a boss off the court too.

During Wimbledon she planned a charity gala for the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

It raised $US1.8 million for needy kids.

Belle of the ball.

She stands out wherever she goes.

The undisputed best fan in tennis.

