Novak Djokovic accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball in a fit of frustration at the US Open. The mistake cost him $267,500.

Al Bello/Getty Images Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a lineswoman Laura Clark after inadvertently striking her with a ball hit in frustration during his Men’s Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.

At the US Open on Saturday, Novak Djokovic hit a ball in frustration, inadvertently striking a line official in the neck.

The No. 1 seed Djokovic was booted from the Open and fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, forfeiting $US267,500 in the process.

Tennis stars from John McEnroe to Serena Williams have been known for their fiery tempers and umpires have long the been the subjects of their ire.

Novak Djokovic’s temper is costing him, big time. The tennis star was booted from the US Open on Saturday for accidentally hitting a line judge in the neck when he whacked a ball in frustration. The mistake cost him at least $US267,500.

After going down 6-5 in the first set of his match against Carreno Busta, Djokovic hit a ball behind him without looking, striking tennis official Laura Clark in the throat. Clark yelped and fell to the ground and Djokovic, surprised, came to her aid.

Since the days of John McEnroe, tennis stars have been known for their fiery tempers. In 2017, Denis Shapovalov hit a chair umpire in the eye with a ball struck in anger. In 2009, Serena Williams was fined $US82,500 for haranguing a line judge for calling a foot fault during the US Open, according to the Associated Press.

Following Saturday’s incident, Djokovic lost his $US250,000 tournament prize, and was fined $US10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $US7,500 for missing a post-game press conference. He also missed out on the $US3 million US Open grand prize, for which he was a strong contender as the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The ejection also broke Djokovic’s stunning 29-match winning streak.

The US Open says that Clark is recovering from the incident in a hotel and is being seen by a doctor, according to The Daily Mail. However, online trolls have posted vicious remarks on the line judge’s social media accounts, taunting her and even commenting on the tragic death of her son. Djokovic has asked his fans to be “supportive and caring toward her,” as “she’s done nothing wrong at all.”

