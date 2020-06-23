Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after partying topless at a Serbian nightclub

Getty/Srdjan Stevanovic Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19.

World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after he was spotted partying topless at a Serbian nightclub.

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after he was videoed partying topless at a Serbian nightclub.

The Serbian was the organiser of the Adria Tour exhibition tournament, which was cancelled before the final in Zadar, Croatia after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Victor Troicki all tested positive for COVID-19.

During the early days of the tournament, Djokovic and Dimitrov, as well as a number of other stars including Alex Zverev and Dominic Thiem, were captured partying together at Lafayette Cuisine Cabaret Club in Belgrade.

Huge party for Djokovic, Zverev & friends after #AdriaTour 1st stage in Belgrade ???? (Video via @BenoitMaylin) pic.twitter.com/1HRLNpON5E — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 15, 2020

Following the cancellation of the tournament, Djokovic says he and his wife, Jelena, returned to Belgrade where they were both immediately tested and returned positive results.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested,” Djokovic said in a statement. “My result is positive just as is Jelena’s, while our children’s are negative.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to united and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

“We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, the virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

Djokovic had previously said he would refuse being inoculated against the coronavirus because he is “opposed to vaccination.”

Soon after the announcement, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was quick to criticise the world number one, tweeting video of Djokovic partying with the caption: “Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake.”

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

