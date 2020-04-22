Novak Djokovic's anti-vaccine stance toward COVID-19 sparks backlash from one of the Serbian government's top scientists

Matthew Stockman/Getty Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic has come under fire from one of the Serbian government’s top scientists after saying he wouldn’t want to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus because he is “opposed to vaccination.”

During a Facebook live chat with other Serbian athletes on Sunday, the world No.1 also said he “wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to travel” in response to calls for tennis players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the season resumes.

Dr. Predrag Kon, an epidemiologist who is part of the Serbian government’s effort to combat the virus, has criticised Djokovic for creating “misconceptions” with his remarks.

“As one of Djokovic’s most loyal supporters, I wish I had had the opportunity to explain the importance and immense contribution of immunizations to the health of the population,” said Kon,according to The Telegraph. “It’s too late now, he’s created misconceptions.

“Maestro, I wish you all the best. In future, however, try to avoid answers to questions about vaccinations because you have a huge impact.”

Djokovic and his team released a statement Monday to clarify his stance on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to choose what’s best for my body,” the 32-year-old told The New York Times. “I am keeping an open mind, and I’ll continue to research on this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us.”

He added: “To be honest, just like the rest of the world I am a bit confused. Despite having access to information and resources, I am left in doubt about what could be the best thing to do.”

