Novak Djokovic And Jelena Ristic Reportedly Engaged

The Serbian media is reporting that number one tennis player

Novak Djokovic and his girlfriend of eight years Jelena Ristic are engaged.

Djokovic reportedly proposed to Jelena a couple of days ago in Monte Carlo.

There are also rumours that Andy Murray will be the best man. The two are old pals, but it’s unclear if there is any truth to this part of the rumour.

Ristic is the director of the Novak Djokovic foundation, a charity aiming to bring early-childhood education to children in Serbia. She’s also Novak’s biggest, most supportive fan.

We wish the very best of luck to our favourite couple.

