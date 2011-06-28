Novak Djokovic Advances At Wimbledon

Photo: Tim Schofield/Flickr
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon by beating Michael Llodra of France 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.The two-time Australian Open champion, who can replace Rafael Nadal as the top-ranked man in the world by reaching the final at the All England Club, lost in the semifinals last year.
Djokovic will next face Australian teenager Bernard Tomic, a qualifier who defeated Xavier Malisse earlier in the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.