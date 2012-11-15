Photos Of The Mass Austerity Protests Sweeping Across Europe

Photo: Twitter / @acampadabcn_int

Anger over austerity has been brewing among the citizens of various countries in the eurozone as spending cuts take their toll and economies continue to contract.Over the past several months, protesters have taken to the streets in countries around Europe in increasing numbers.



Today, for the first time, protests coordinated at the international level have swept across Europe, and citizens in Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and even Belgium are out protesting austerity, not only in their own countries, but in a display of solidarity with their European neighbours.

